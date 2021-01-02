More than 860 cars burned in France on New Year’s Eve

Hooligans burned 861 cars on New Year’s Eve in France, down 41% from last year, according to radio station Europe 1.

Earlier, French media reported that at least 100,000 police and gendarmes would be mobilized in France to enforce the curfew on New Year’s Eve. The country’s interior minister, Gerald Darmanen, called on the prefects to take the necessary measures to fight “unauthorized assemblies” and “urban clashes” by the end of the year and especially on December 31st.

As noted by the radio station, the figures about the arson of cars did not appear in the French Ministry of the Interior’s release about the incidents on New Year’s Eve. The fact is that the head of the French Interior Ministry, Gerald Darmanin, sent a letter to the prefects demanding not to disclose these data at the local level, “to avoid any elements of competition” for the number of arson.

Simultaneously, according to the country’s police and gendarmerie, which the radio station got acquainted with, on the night of January 1, unknown persons burned 861 cars throughout France. Whereas last year, a record number of arson was recorded – 1457.

Since October 30, France has been re-quarantined amid the second coronavirus epidemic. Since December 15, quarantine in the country has been replaced by a curfew from 20.00. until 06.00. According to government spokesman Gabriel Attal, the curfew in 15 French departments will start at 6 pm.