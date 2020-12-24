More than 662 thousand cases of coronavirus infection registered in the world per day

According to WHO, 13 thousand people died.

The number of confirmed infection cases with the new coronavirus in the world exceeded 77.53 million, increasing by more than 662 thousand in 24 hours. According to data published on Thursday by the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of deaths increased by more than 13 thousand, exceeding 1.72 million.

24 December WHO has received information about 77 530 799 1 724 infected and 904 deaths. The number of infected people increased by 662,825, deaths-by 13,061.

WHO statistics take into account only officially confirmed information on cases of infection and death provided by States.

More than 45% of infections reported to WHO in the past 24 hours are in the Americas (303,220), followed by Europe (274,247) and South-East Asia (36,000).

The most confirmed cases of infection were registered in the United States – 18,090,260. Followed by India (10 778 123), Brazil (7 318 821), Russia (2