More than 350 people got in hospital due to an unknown illness in India

More than 350 people have been admitted to a hospital in the city of Eluru in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh due to an outbreak of an unknown disease, one of them died, according to India TV.

The patients were admitted to the hospital with complaints of dizziness and epilepsy, sudden fainting spells, frothy mouth and trembling.

Doctors have not yet been able to establish the cause of the sudden illness, although they performed blood tests and computed tomography of the brain. The cerebrospinal fluid analysis was also normal. Culture results may help to find the cause.

According to doctors, more than 180 people have already been discharged from the hospital, about 160 remain on treatment.

“Most of the victims have recovered, the rest are stable. We have prepared 50 beds at the central government hospital in Vijayawada to transfer sick people if necessary. Our medical teams take care of every patient, ”said Alla Kali State Health Minister Krishna Srinivas.

Teams of doctors from the National Institute of Nutrition, the Institute of Chemical Technology and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences were sent to the city to determine the cause of the disease.

Eluru will also be visited by the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Jagan Mohan Reddy. It is planned that he will talk with the sick and meet with local officials.