More than 1,000 Chinese researchers have left the US

This happened against the background of some criminal cases on industrial and technological espionage.

According to senior US security sources, more than 1,000 Chinese researchers have left the United States amid a crackdown on technology theft.

According to one of the sources, Chinese agents are already making attempts on the future Biden administration.

As the head of the Department of justice’s national security division, John Demers, said at an event at the Aspen Institute think tank, the researchers left the country when the Justice Department opened several criminal cases against Chinese agents on suspicion of industrial and technological espionage.

According to a Justice Department official, the researchers, who are suspected of having links to the people’s liberation army, fled the country after the FBI conducted interrogations in 20 cities and the State Department closed the Chinese Consulate in Houston in July.

Speaking at the same event, William Evanina, head of the counterintelligence division of the office of the Director of national intelligence, said that Chinese agents have already targeted employees of the future administration of President-elect Joe Biden and people close to his team.

He did not provide any additional details.