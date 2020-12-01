More than 1.5 million people demand to fire Amber Heard from Aquaman 2

More than 1.5 million people have signed up to a fan petition demanding the dismissal of actress Amber Heard from the Aquaman 2 project. An initiative directed at the management of DC Entertainment against the ex-wife of actor Johnny Depp appeared in November 2019 on Change.org.

Signatures skyrocketed after Depp’s loss in court against the tabloid The Sun. The authors of the petition accused the ex-wife of the Pirates of the Caribbean star of multiple cases of domestic violence against Depp, as well as attempts to spoil his reputation: “In his $ 50 million lawsuits, Johnny Depp describes many cases of domestic violence that he suffered at his hands ( ex) wife Amber Heard, including one incident in which she punched him twice in the face. Another – when she broke the actor’s finger with a bottle of vodka. It required surgery, so Depp will wear the scar from this incident for the rest of his life.

Previously, the management of the film company Warner Bros. asked Depp to leave the project “Fantastic Beasts 3”, where he was supposed to play Grindelwald. In his place in the third part of the picture, Mads Mikkelsen was approved. The fact that Depp had lost the case against a British newspaper became known on November 2.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard got married in February 2015, but their marriage broke up a year later. Depp later sued his ex-wife and demanded $ 50 million for an article in which she calls herself a victim of domestic violence. The actor stressed that her statement is slander. In February 2020, a conversation between the stars was leaked to the network, during which the actress confessed to beating her ex-husband.