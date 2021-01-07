Monster Hunter Rise for Nintendo Switch lets you saddle dragons and fight between them

Capcom held another presentation of Monster Hunter Rise, in which they revealed new details about the game.

In the gameplay video, the developers showed that Monster Hunter Rise players will be able to take control of wild monsters. Thanks to a special device and an unlockable ability, hunters will be able to ride chimeras on horseback, as well as arrange battles with other monsters.

Players will also be able to fight monsters in the new location. Monster Hunter Rise introduces the snow-covered Frost Islands region, along with the Goss Harag, Barioth, Khezu, Great Baggi, Lagombi, and Tigrex chimeras.

Monster Hunter Rise will be released on March 26 on Nintendo Switch, but the game will be given a try long before the release. Tomorrow Capcom will release a demo version with a couple of educational quests, four tasks in the “Ruins of the Sanctuary” location, as well as the ability to play in online co-op. In addition, players will receive 14 types of weapons.

At the event, Capcom also revealed a new gameplay trailer for Monster Hunter Rise.