Moderna’s vaccine is being delivered across the country

This will expand the scale of implementation of the vaccine started by Pfizer.

Shipments of COVID-19 vaccines made by Moderna, the second approved coronavirus vaccine in the country, began being removed from warehouses and delivered to medical facilities in various parts of the United States on Sunday.

The distributor, McKesson, said in a statement that delivery of vaccines and support kits for vaccination began shortly after 6 a.m. East Coast time.

Distribution of the Moderna vaccine to more than 3,700 locations in the United States will significantly expand the scale of the vaccine rollout launched last week by Pfizer. The US government plans to deliver 5.9 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 2 million doses to Pfizer this week.

However, the ambitious goal of delivering the first vaccine to 20 million Americans by the end of the year could be pushed back to the first week of January, army General Gustav Perna told reporters on Saturday.

The start of distribution of the Moderna vaccine will significantly expand the availability of COVID-19 vaccines. At the same time, the number of fatal cases of this respiratory disease in the country recently exceeded 310 thousand.

Some states prefer to use the Moderna vaccine for hard-to-reach areas because it can be stored for up to 30 days in standard-temperature refrigerators. The Pfizer vaccine must be transported and stored at a temperature of -70 degrees and can only be stored in conventional refrigerators for five days.