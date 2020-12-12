Moderna will supply the US with another hundred million doses of the vaccine

The first batch is expected to arrive by the end of December.

Representatives of the pharmaceutical company Moderna announced that the US Federal authorities had ordered another 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine will be available to the state in the second quarter of 2021 if it passes all the necessary checks.

Thus, the amount of vaccine ordered by the US authorities currently delivers 200 million doses.

The first 20 million doses will be received by the end of December, and the rest – in early 2021.

In August, the US government agreed with Moderna to purchase 100 million doses of the vaccine for about $ 1.5 billion. The agreement provides for the possibility of ordering another 300 million doses.