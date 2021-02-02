Moderna proposes to increase the content of the COVID-19 vaccine in each bottle by 1.5 times

According to the company president, Stephen Hough, drug production is slowed down due to restrictions on the content of doses per bottle.

The American pharmaceutical company Moderna, which produces a vaccine against coronavirus, offers to increase the drug’s content in each bottle by one and a half times. The president made the corresponding statement of the company, Stephen Hough.

According to Hoag, who is quoted by CNBC, the production of vaccines is currently slowed down due to restrictions on the content of doses of the vaccine per bottle. “As the company approaches the production of one million doses per day, we propose to add the amount of the drug to the vials to eliminate the factor that slows down production, increasing its content to 15 doses instead of the current 10,” the president of Moderna said.

Hough stressed that this initiative requires coordination with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) leadership under the US Department of Health and Human Services. Last Friday, CNBC reported, citing sources, that Moderna had sent a proposal to the supervisory authority.

The FDA in December approved a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. The vaccine produced by Moderna was also certified. The drugs are already being distributed to the population.