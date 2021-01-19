Model Stephanie Seymour’s son Harry Brant dies at 24

Yesterday it became known about Harry Brunt’s death, the son of the famous 52-year-old American model Stephanie Seymour. He passed away at the age of 24. The cause of his death was an accidental overdose of prescription drugs – he struggled with drug addiction for many years.

We will always be saddened that his life was interrupted by this devastating disease. He has accomplished a lot in his 24 years, but we will never again have the opportunity to see how much more Harry could have done. Harry was not just our son. He was also a wonderful brother, loving grandson, beloved uncle, and caring friend. He was a creative, loving and strong soul who brought light to the hearts of so many people. He was a really handsome man inside and out, the family said in a statement.

Stephanie Seymour gave birth to Harry in a marriage with American businessman and millionaire Peter Brunt, from whom she has two more children: 27-year-old son Peter and 16-year-old daughter Lily Margaret. She also has a 29-year-old son, Dylan Thomas, with her first husband, rock guitarist Tommy Andrews.

Peter Brunt has four more children from his first marriage. His son Ryan Brunt died in 2019 at the age of 47 as a result of cardiac arrest.

Harry Brant followed in his mother’s footsteps and chose a fashion industry job: he was a fashion model, appeared on the covers of glossy magazines and took part in fashion shows. He also launched a line of unisex cosmetics for the MAC brand with his brother. New York Magazine once called Peter and Harry “New York’s most handsome young brothers.”

According to his parents, this year Harry planned to go to a rehab centre for treatment, and upon returning from there, he wanted to focus on working for Interview magazine, which his father owns.