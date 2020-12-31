Model Jessica Hart, former fiancée of Stavros Niarchos, became a mother for the first time

34-year-old model Jessica Hart and her boyfriend James Kirkham became parents for the first time. Yesterday, the star published a photo with her daughter on Instagram and announced that the baby was born on November 17.

November 17 – the day on which my life changed forever. Meet our little angel, Baby. 14 days after the expected due date and 28 hours of painful labour, our baby was born, and since then I have not stopped smiling, according to James. I am so grateful for this little soul. A child is everything I imagined and even more. Thank you for choosing us as your parents, baby. I promise we won’t let you down, she wrote.

For Jessica, the child became the first, and for James the second: he has a little daughter named Ren from a previous relationship.

At one time, Jessica Hart had an affair with the Greek billionaire Stavros Niarchos, who is now married to Dasha Zhukova. After breaking up with the businessman, the Victoria’s Secret Angel began dating James Kirkham. In August last year, Jessica moved to her lover, and in early September she shared the good news that she would soon become a mother.

We are incredibly excited about this great news, especially now that there is so much bad news in the world. What a blessing! We are incredibly grateful and happy! – Jessica said then.