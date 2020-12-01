Mobvoi released in Europe smartwatch TicWatch Pro 3

Mobvoi unveiled the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS in September, the world’s first smartwatch with a Snapdragon Wear 4100 chip on board. Now the manufacturer has released a new version of them.

We are talking about the TicWatch Pro 3 LTE model. As the name suggests, the new product features support for LTE frequencies. That is, the watch can connect to the mobile Internet. This can come in handy during exercise. You can also make calls from such a watch without pairing with a smartphone.

Other specifications for the TicWatch Pro 3 LTE have remained the same. They received a steel case with plastic inserts and IP68 protection, a 1.4-inch dual display with AMOLED and LCD-matrix, 1 GB of RAM, 8 GB of ROM, an NFC module, a heart rate monitor, a SpO2 sensor, and the Wear OS operating system. The clock works with normal use for 2-3 days. With the included energy-saving mode, this figure increases to 45 days.

The TicWatch Pro 3 LTE has already started selling in several European countries for 359 euros. For comparison, the non-LTE version costs 50 euros less.