MIUI Gallery app code mentions flagship Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

After the presentation of Xiaomi Mi 11, rumors appeared on the network that the Chinese manufacturer would later show the Pro version of the device. Now this information has been confirmed.

A member of the XDA Developers forum kacskrz “dig deeper” in the new version of MIUI Gallery application 2.2.17.18. The program code mentions support for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro smartphone. Consequently, the company is still preparing a novelty. Unfortunately, there are no details about the device in the code.

According to rumors, the device will receive the same design as the Xiaomi Mi 11. The device will differ only in some parameters. For example, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is credited with 100W ultra-fast charging (versus 55W in the Mi 11), a 5000mAh battery (versus 4600mAh), and the main camera with an additional periscope sensor. For a smartphone, they will ask for about $700 in China.