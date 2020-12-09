MIUI 12.5 is the next major update for Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO smartphones

Xiaomi has already updated most of its smartphones to MIUI 12 and is now preparing to announce the next version.

The manufacturer published a post on the Chinese Mi Community forum, according to which the update will be called MIUI 12.5. It will be an interim version between MIUI 12 and MIUI 13. To fully focus on the new firmware, the company will temporarily suspend the release of beta software.

Unfortunately, what changes will appear in MIUI 12.5 is still unknown. If we talk about compatibility, then most likely the firmware will be released for all smartphones that have received (or will receive) MIUI 12.

Presumably, the MIUI 12.5 shell will be presented along with the flagship Xiaomi Mi 11.

Recall that the manufacturer changed his mind about releasing MIUI 12 for the cheap devices Redmi Y3, Redmi 7, Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A.