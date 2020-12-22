Missile submarine and two cruisers, the United States entered into the Persian Gulf

The statement from the US Navy’s 5th fleet did not explain how long Georgia, Port Royal, and the Philippine Sea will be in the Gulf.

A nuclear-powered submarine and two US Navy missile cruisers have entered the Persian Gulf. This was reported on Monday by the press service of the 5th fleet of the US Navy, based in Bahrain.

According to her testimony, the Georgia nuclear submarine carrying up to 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles and the Port Royal and the Philippine Sea missile cruisers entered the Persian Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz. “The platform can also be configured to take on Board up to 66 special operations forces personnel,” the 5th fleet said in a press release about the Georgia submarine. The document does not specify whether there are Special Forces on board the submarine.

“The presence of the submarine Georgia demonstrates the US commitment to regional partners and Maritime security with the full potential of forces and means, maintaining readiness to repel any threat at any time,” the statement said.

