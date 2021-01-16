Minnesota basketball player Carl-Anthony Towns tests positive for coronavirus

Minnesota NBA centre Carl-Anthony Towns said he had contracted the coronavirus, the 25-year-old basketball player announced on his Twitter page.

“I am going into self-isolation and will follow all protocols. I pray every day that this nightmare with the virus recedes, and I beg that everyone continues to take it seriously and take all precautions,” Townes wrote.

Minnesota’s home game against Memphis, scheduled for Friday, has been postponed by medical protocols. The Timberwolves lack the eight available players required to form a game ticket.