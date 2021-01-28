Miniature sources of optical combs created

An international team of scientists has studied the dynamics of optical frequency combs produced on a photonic chip. The results are published in the scientific journal Nature Communications.

A group of scientists from the National Quantum Laboratory and the Russian Quantum Center, together with researchers from the Federal Polytechnic School of Lausanne, led by Professor of Moscow State University Igor Bilenko and Professor of EPFL Tobias Kippenberg, for the first time considered the dynamics of interaction between a laser diode and an optical microcavity taking into account the Kerr nonlinearity, developing its complex theoretical model.

A classical laser emits a single wavelength, while an optical comb consists of a set of synchronously oscillating optical lines. Their use can revolutionize many areas where lasers are currently used:

in medicine,

healthcare,

security,

telecommunications,

smart cities.

The combined use of integrated microcavities and semiconductor laser diodes was a breakthrough, which allowed the development of miniature devices for generating optical combs, the size of a fingertip and powered by a simple battery.

The results can greatly facilitate the production of photonic devices on a chip, which will allow scaling the production of optical combs in a volume comparable to the microcircuits of modern microelectronics.

The scientists intend to develop commercial-grade, off-the-shelf products based on fully integrated frequency comb generators.