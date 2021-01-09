Ming-Chi Kuo: iPhone camera lenses won’t get significant improvements until 2022

Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared new predictions about future Apple products. In particular, he touched on the topic of smartphone cameras.

Ming-Chi Kuo says the cameras of future iPhones are unlikely to see major improvements until at least 2022. This means that you should not expect something new from the iPhone 13: most likely, the lenses will be the same as those of the current iPhone 12.

But this does not mean at all that Apple will not improve the photo and video capabilities of devices at all. This can be done through software enhancements. Moreover, Apple does a lot of work in the field of computational photography.

Largan, Genius Electronic Optical (GSEO), and Sunny Optical will supply the iPhone cameras this year, Kuo said. Moreover, Largan will initially take over 15-25% of orders, while GSEO and Sunny Optical will gradually gain momentum.

Incidentally, 9to5Mac notes that Kuo’s comments may only refer to the camera’s main wide-angle lens, as the report is not entirely clear which lens or lenses are in question.