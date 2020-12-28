Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple won’t release its signature electric car until 2028

Last week, Reuters reported that Apple plans to begin production of the branded electric vehicle by 2024, but according to new information, this is not the case.

As Chinese analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a new report, “the market is too optimistic about Apple’s electric vehicle.” Kuo believes that waiting for a new product before 2028 is not worth it and there are many reasons for this. One of them is that Apple is not yet confident in the competitiveness of its electric car and does not want to rush to release. Also, the company has not yet decided on the suppliers of spare parts and the final characteristics of the car.

Recall, according to rumors, the main feature of the Apple electric car can be a new generation battery. In theory, it should greatly increase the power reserve of the car.

By the way, the other day Elon Musk said on Twitter that he tried to sell Tesla to Apple in 2017, but Tim Cook refused.