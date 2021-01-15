Min-Chi Kuo: MacBook Pro 2021 will lose Touch Bar and get an updated design in the style of iPhone and iPad

Renowned Chinese analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has published his latest report, in which he shared new details about the 2021 MacBook Pro.

So, according to Kuo, the novelty will finally get an updated design with rectangular sides. That is, the appearance of the laptop will be similar to the iPhone 12 and the latest iPad. Apple also plans to remove the Touch Bar and replace it with physical function buttons. Also, according to the analyst, the company plans to return MagSafe charging to the 2021 MacBook Pro. At the same time, the laptop will continue to ship with USB-C ports.

As for the versions, there will be two of them. The younger one with a 14 “screen and the older one with a 16” screen. Both models are likely to receive a brand new ARM processor.

If all goes according to plan, the 2021 MacBook Pro will be unveiled in the third quarter of this year.