Milwaukee beat Golden State by 39 points

The next match of the NBA regular season, in which the Milwaukee Bucks faced the Golden State Warriors, has ended. The game took place in Milwaukee at the Fiserv Forum stadium and ended in a crushing victory for the hosts with 138: 99.

Among the winners, Chris Middleton became the most productive, with 31 points. Bobby Portis made a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Yiannis Adetokunbo also scored a double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds.

In the Golden State, Stephen Curry became the most productive, with 19 points. James Wiseman scored 18 points. In the next NBA match, the Milwaukee Bucks will face the New York Knicks, and the Golden State Warriors will face the Chicago Bulls.