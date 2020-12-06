Millions of smartphones deliberately infected with a Trojan under the guise of a planned update

The Chinese company Gionee has repeatedly flashed in the news: either its founder spent a huge amount of money (his own and the company) in the casino, then the manufacturer was officially declared bankrupt. And now the representatives of the company have been sentenced to prison terms.

The court’s decision was found in the Chinese court database, and it concerns illegal software. As it turned out, Shenzhen Zhipu Technology Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of Gionee, deliberately deployed Trojans on Gionee smartphones, disguising them as a planned update to the Story Lock Screen app. As a result, she received money from unwanted ads and other malicious activities without the user’s knowledge.

The first “infections” appeared in December 2018, the work was carried out until October 2019. During this time, the company earned about $ 4.2 million at costs of less than 1.3 million and infected 21.75 million smartphones.

As a result, the court sentenced four representatives of Shenzhen Zhipu Technology to prison terms ranging from 3 to 3.5 years and a fine of 200,000 yuan (about $ 30,000).