Militants attacked four bases of the African Union Mission in Somalia

Unknown shooters attacked four bases of the African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia (AMISOM) on Saturday night in southern Somalia, the Somali Guardian reported.

It is reported that the attacks were carried out on the bases of the Kenyan and Ugandan AMISOM contingent in the area of the cities of Abdalla Birol, Dhobley, Janelle, and Ilasha. Information about the victims and the dead have not yet been received.

The publication notes that the attacks occurred a few hours after US President Donald Trump ordered the withdrawal of us troops from Somalia by the beginning of 2021.

Earlier on Friday, the Pentagon said the US would withdraw most of its 700 soldiers to Somalia by early 2021. In turn, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing the Pentagon, that the withdrawal date is January 15 and that the United States intends to leave only a small contingent in the capital Mogadishu.