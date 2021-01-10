Miley Cyrus touchingly congratulated her sister Noah on her 21st birthday

Noah Cyrus turned 21 on January 8. On the occasion of the significant date, the birthday girl’s elder sister posted touching photos from the family archive on Instagram. She left a funny message in which she asked not to follow in her footsteps.

“Happy birthday living legend,” wrote 28-year-old Miley Cyrus. “I love you, younger sister, turned into an older one. On the day you were born, I had no idea that one day we would change places and it would be you who would look after me … Without you, I would not have been here. You made me make difficult but right decisions. There will be many more options in your life, and I will be there every step of the way. Happy 21st birthday. Don’t get as drunk as I do. I almost missed my own party because I spent all night over the toilet. “

The singer also thanked Noah for her support after losing her beloved pet – a pit bull named Mary Jane, rescued from a shelter. Miley’s “best friend” passed away a year after being diagnosed with cancer.