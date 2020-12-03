Miley Cyrus on ex-husband Liam Hemsworth: “I will always love him”

Miley Cyrus broke up with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth more than a year ago. However, she continues to recall the ex-lover quite often in interviews. Yesterday, the 28-year-old singer appeared on The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM Radio, where she talked about marriage and relationships with the 30-year-old actor. According to her, alcohol did not cause them to break up (the star admitted that she had problems with alcohol) but stated that they often clashed.

We’ve had too many conflicts. When I come home, I need someone to hold me – said the star.

Miley added that she started dating Liam when she was 16. They got married in December 2018 – the ceremony was quiet and modest, but less than a year later they broke up. Now Cyrus’s heart is free, but her ex-husband is dating model Gabriella Brooks. Even though a lot of time has passed since their separation, the singer admitted in an interview that she still has feelings for her ex-husband.

I really really love him and will always love him, – she said.

Among the reasons for the separation of the spouses, insiders called infidelity on the part of Cyrus and problems with alcohol and drugs on the part of Hemsworth. However, all of this remained rumours. Unlike his ex-wife, Hemsworth does not speak publicly about their marriage or his attitude towards her. After breaking up with Miley, he decided to start a new life and moved to his homeland in Australia, where he feels pleased.