Miley Cyrus made an intriguing proposal to Gwen Stefani and her fiancé Blake Shelton

51-year-old Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, 44-year-old country musician, are preparing to get married and are now planning a wedding celebration. In one, the lovers will definitely not have problems: many of their fellow artists will certainly agree to perform at the celebration. Some even proposed their own candidacy. For example, Miley Cyrus did not wait for an official invitation and turned to the couple on social networks.



Miley and Blake were co-stars on The Voice, and Gwen replaced the young co-star in subsequent seasons. Cyrus once revealed that Shelton was a huge fan of her father, Billy Ray, as a young man. Stephanie’s long-awaited engagement to the country star became known in October. The performers decided to get married after five years of relationship, which began just at the “Voice”.