Miley Cyrus admitted that girls are attracted to her much more than men

In a recent interview, 28-year-old Miley Cyrus stated that she is pansexual. Now the singer admitted that she is more attracted to girls.

In a relationship with them, she feels more comfortable. Let’s remind that actress Caitlin Carter became her last choice. She began dating her immediately after her divorce from Liam Hemsworth but broke up after a couple of weeks.

“The girls are much sexier. We all know this. But since ancient times, sculptors have depicted male genitals in stone. And I only like it as a work of art. Such forms look very good on the table, but nothing more, ”the singer shared on SiriusXM radio, noting that a woman’s body is much more beautiful for her.

Miley also feels more emotionally connected with girls, so it is much easier for her to find the right place for herself in same-sex relationships.

“My relationships with women have always been more reasonable than with men. The role I was in made more sense. With them I did not pay for everything. For example, if I am going to date a girl, she becomes a kind of boss for me, who is more successful than me. And that’s cool! ”Cyrus shared.

But in relationships with men, the singer did not manage to build such a model of behaviour. She always dominated, which she really didn’t like.

Recall that Miley and Liam Hemsworth were together for 10 years. Their marriage lasted only eight months after the singer began a fleeting romance with Caitlin Carter and then dated Cody Simpson for more than six months.