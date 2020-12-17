Milan renewed the historic record of the Italian championship

The meeting was held at the stadium “Luigi Ferraris” in Genoa and ended in a draw with a score of 2: 2.

14 – AC Milan have scored at least 2 goals in 14 Serie A games in a row, an historical record in the italian top-flight (overtaken Torino in 1948, 13 games in a row). Overflow.#GenoaMilan — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 16, 2020

As reported by Opta Paolo on Twitter, AC Milan have renewed their all-time streak record in the top division of the Italian Premier League with at least two goals per match.

Stefano Pioli’s charges have managed to score at least twice per game in their last 14 meetings. The previous achievement – 13 games in a row for Torino – was established in 1948. Genoa scored 7 points and climbed to 18th place in the standings of the Italian Serie A. Milan (28) – in 1st place. The three leaders of the competition also include Inter (27) and Juventus (24).