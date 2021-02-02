Mila Kunis spoke about life with her husband Ashton Kutcher and children in quarantine

Mila Kunis, 37, gave a rare interview, in which she spoke about her family life during the quarantine. Recently, the actress, along with her husband, 42-year-old Ashton Kutcher, starred in a Super Bowl commercial, and, according to Mila, they did not think long about accepting the invitation to shoot.

Every time I was offered a Super Bowl ad, it was always about a heroine who had to be barely dressed on screen, and this scenario seemed funny to us.

Also, then there was quarantine, and we had been sitting at home with our children for 9-12 months at that time, and I thought: “Two days, baby! Two days off!” So we immediately decided: “We will do it!” I hate to say that, but we just thought, “Freedom!” It was amazing! – Kunis shared with the reporter ET.

Mila also admitted that she had never experienced such joyful excitement, waking up at five in the morning to tell the children: “I’m going to work!”

I love my children very much! Very much! But I literally ran out of the house. My children told us: “You are leaving us!” But I thought: “Relax.”

Kunis and Kutcher are raising six-year-old daughter Wyatt and four-year-old son Demetrius together. The actress added that it was “bizarre” for her and her husband to be away from the kids while filming the commercial, as they are all “codependent.”

In our family, everyone is already codependent, so the pandemic only fuels this whole situation. And my husband and I were super addicted for about eight years, and during this pandemic, our children often asked: “Where are you going?”, And I answered: “To the bathroom.” We never parted. We were all in the house. Yes, it was really strange for them. They have already forgotten that we need to leave the house, – Mila told about her life.

In May, Mila and Ashton also admitted that they had problems with the homeschooling of children. They even enlisted the support of friends to help them organize the educational process and share their knowledge.

We invited our friends to do 20-minute Zoom sessions with our kids. It could have been anything from floral arrangements to architecture. This gave us 20 minutes of freedom when we did not need to be parents, and our children could communicate with other people, – said Mila.