Mila Kunis confesses which part of Ashton Kutcher’s body is the sexiest

Actress Mila Kunis, 37, answered a few questions about her star spouse, actor Ashton Kutcher while playing Wheel of Hidden Secrets.

The star of the movie “Third Person ” has agreed to participate in the quiz, which will go to support medical workers. She gave the most unexpected answer to the question about the attractiveness of her husband.

Mila and Ashton have been married for five years and managed to study each other’s appearance and habits to the smallest detail. And, apparently, the star knows something about her husband that the fans do not even know. After all, when she was asked what part of Ashton’s body is the sexiest for her, Mila did not hesitate to answer.

“Back. He has a very sexy back … I decided that if I choose something in the front, you will somehow beat it, so I came from the rear, ”Kunis explained her choice with a laugh.

The stars spent months in self-isolation at home with each other and with their children: six-year-old Wyatt and four-year-old Dimitri. Mila said that she loves her kids very much, but after a life on the road, the period of voluntary confinement for her was not comfortable.

It is noteworthy that both Kunis and Kutcher were included in the stars that fans recognized as the most “ageless”. Fans compared the actors’ latest photos with their own shots 20 years ago and did not notice the difference.