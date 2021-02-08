Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Cardi B, Matthew McConaughey and others in advertising for the 2021 Super Bowl

One of the most anticipated sporting events of the year in the United States took place yesterday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. This is the National Football League’s annual game, in which the new Super Bowl winner was determined. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers met on the field, and the Tampa players ultimately won.

Traditionally, at the match’s broadcast, millions of people were chained to the screens. Advertisers could not miss such an opportunity. During the breaks, the companies showed many commercial videos with world stars’ participation: the cost of 30 seconds on air usually reaches several million dollars.

Amazon ad with Michael B. Jordan

American actor Michael B. Jordan, known to viewers from the films “Fantastic Four” and “Black Panther”, became the main star of the commercial, which tells about the benefits of the smart speaker from Amazon. In a short video, he represents the human embodiment of a smart speaker and carries out all the commands of an Amazon employee, who at some point had a fancy.

Doritos 3D ads with Matthew McConaughey

In a new ad for corn chips, Matthew McConaughey appears in 2D – flat and barely visible to the people around him. Tired of the constant inconvenience associated with this feature, McConaughey’s hero buys himself a snack in the vending machine in a new 3D format, having tasted it, finally acquiring his familiar human appearance.

Cheetos ads with Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

A few weeks before the 2021 Super Bowl, excerpts from a commercial starring Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have already appeared on the network. In the full-fledged version, shown in between matches, Ashton catches Mila every time eating her favourite snack. At the same time, she denies this “wrongdoing” to the last, despite the obvious evidence.

Cardi B in an online food delivery ad

In a new commercial highlighting the benefits of the American online food ordering and delivery platform Uber Eats, rapper Cardi B faces up against the heroes of the popular 1990s American comedy film Wayne’s World.