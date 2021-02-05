Mike Pence will become a presenter of a podcast on conservatism

According to the organization’s website, former US Vice President Mike Pence will join the conservative youth organization Young America’s Foundation (YAF) and become the author of its podcast.

Earlier, Pence would join the conservative expert center Heritage Foundation as a distinguished visiting fellow. Pence will advise Heritage experts on public policy issues and, as part of his work at the think tank, plans to deliver a series of speeches on political issues. He will also write a monthly column for The Daily Signal, the Heritage Foundation’s multimedia information publication.

“(48th) Vice President Pence was an unwavering defender of individual freedom, traditional values, and free markets throughout his outstanding service to our country. Now, in partnership with YAF, the Vice President will continue to draw new hearts and minds to the conservative cause by conveying the message of freedom,” said YAF Chief Scott Walker.

According to the organization, Pence will give lectures and speak at student conferences and publish monthly articles on current issues. He will also “launch a new video podcast to share the good news about conservatism.”