Microsoft’s quarterly revenue exceeds $43 billion

Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter ended December 31 last year reached $43.1 billion, exceeding experts ‘ expectations. The corresponding data is provided on the company’s website.

As noted in the statement, Microsoft’s revenue increased by 17% compared to the same period last fiscal year. Operating profit for the specified period increased by 29%, reaching $17.9 billion. Net income was $15.5 billion, an increase of 33%. Experts expected that the company’s revenue would barely exceed $40 billion, and the profit would be about $15 billion.

Chief Executive Officer of the corporation Satya Nadella stressed that in many respects, the financial success of Microsoft is caused by the high demand for services in the field of cloud technologies. “The growing demand for a wide range of our products led to the fact that revenue from the implementation of cloud services increased by 34% during the year, reaching $16.7 billion,” said Amy Hood, the chief financial officer of the company.

Founded in 1975 by entrepreneurs Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft is one of the largest corporations in software products for various devices: personal computers and mobile phones. Microsoft is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.