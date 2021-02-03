Microsoft overtook Saudi Aramco in market value

US-based IT company Microsoft has become the world’s second-largest by market capitalization, overtaking Saudi Aramco, but lagging behind Apple, according to trading data.

Microsoft shares rose 1.21% to $ 242.44 per share, and the company’s total market capitalization amounted to $ 1.828 trillion. The first place is still occupied by the American corporation Apple, whose capitalization exceeds $ 2 trillion. In September 2020, Apple lost first place to Saudi Aramco, the Saudi oil and gas company, but then took over the lead again.

Now, Saudi Aramco, with a capitalization of $ 1.811 trillion, is even further from the first place on the list of the most valuable companies. Since the beginning of 2021, Microsoft shares have risen in value by 9%, which allowed the company to come out in second place in this race.

The American company Microsoft was founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen. It is headquartered in Redmond, Washington. The company specializes in software development; in particular, it is the Windows operating system developer.