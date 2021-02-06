Microsoft freezes donations to politicians

The company will not fund those who tried to challenge the election results.

Microsoft Corporation said that until the end of 2022, it would freeze donations to all US lawmakers who voted against the confirmation of Joe Biden as president of the United States after the end of the election.

Microsoft will also not support state-level politicians and organizations that tried to challenge the election results.

Brad Smith, president of the corporation, told employees that in the last four years, 20% of Microsoft’s donations “went to members of Congress who voted against the decision of the Electoral College.”

Dozens of major U.S. companies have made similar decisions, including Google, Walmart, Marriott, AT&T, Amazon, Comcast, General Electric, and American Express.

The Dow Corporation said it would not sponsor senators who voted against approving the election results for up to six years.