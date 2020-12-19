Microsoft following Apple may abandon Intel chips, replacing them with its own ARM-processors

Apple recently unveiled its proprietary ARM-based M1 processor and the first devices with it. And now Bloomberg writes that another major manufacturer is developing its own chip.

According to Bloomberg sources, Microsoft is developing its own ARM processors for Microsoft Azure cloud services. By the way, cloud competitors like Amazon are already actively promoting such initiatives.

In addition, the company is thinking about using proprietary processors in devices of the Surface family. Recently, Microsoft has been actively poaching developers from companies such as Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, Nvidia, and Qualcomm.

“Because chips are a fundamental building block of technology, we continue to invest in our own capabilities in areas such as design and manufacture, and we are building and strengthening partnerships with a wide range of chip suppliers,” said Microsoft spokesman Frank Shaw.

Microsoft is now primarily using Intel processors, but AMD and Qualcomm have partnered as well. Therefore, the transition to its own chips will hit Intel more, which will lose Apple anyway.

By the way, this news affected the shares of the companies. Intel shares immediately fell 6.3%, dropping to $ 47.46. And AMD shares lost 1%.