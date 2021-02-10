Michelle Obama will release a show for children about healthy eating on Netflix

The show will be released on March 16.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama announced that she would take part in a new family show about healthy eating Waffles + Mochi, which will be released on March 16 on the streaming service Netflix.

“I am happy to announce that my new show on Netflix will be released on March 16, called Waffles + Mochi! I look forward to families and children from everywhere joining us on an adventure where we will explore, cook and eat delicious food from all over the world,” said a message posted on Michelle Obama’s Twitter page.

She also noted that she would be happy to help children learn about healthy eating and acquire the habit of eating correctly.

On February 5, Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company Higher Ground Productions announced the creation of six new projects that will be developed jointly with Netflix. Among the new works are four feature films in the genre of science fiction, autobiography, melodrama, and a series in the genre of thriller and a series of documentaries. The projects will be released over the next few years.