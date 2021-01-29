Michael Jordan caught some of the fastest fish in the world and won the tournament

Six-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls, and now the Charlotte Hornets owner, Michael Jordan has shown excellent results in fishing competitions.

Jordan and his team took part in the prestigious Buccaneer Cup in Florida. The competition’s goal is to catch a swordfish – the fastest fish in the world, capable of speeds of over 100 km / h.

Jordan’s team, having caught 23 fish, took first place in the standings. Jordan personally caught two fish, Parlons Basket reports. Note that Jordan took part in the competition, going out on the water on his own yacht. We also add that this is not the first successful catch of the legendary basketball player. At the summer competitions, he managed to catch a fish weighing 200 kg.