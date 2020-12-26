Michael Jackson’s estate sold in California

Buyers for this property were not found for a long time.

The Neverland Ranch estate near Santa Barbara, California, which was long owned by singer Michael Jackson, has found a new owner. The buyer was billionaire Ron Burkle.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the former home of Jackson, who died 10 years ago, and a plot of land with an area of approximately 1.1 thousand hectares, was sold for $ 22 million. In 2016, 100 million were asked for this property; in 2016 – 67 million. Jackson purchased the estate in 1988 for $ 19.5 million.

Neverland was the favorite residence of the “king of pop.” Here he received children, including those who accused him of sexual harassment – the trial, which took place in 2005, ended with Jackson’s acquittal. After the trial, Jackson vowed not to return to Neverland. The estate was subsequently renamed and is now called Sycamore Valley Ranch.

There are several buildings on the territory of the estate, a cinema with 50 seats, a dance Studio, a zoo, a railway, etc.

The buyer’s representative stated that the transaction was carried out for investment purposes.