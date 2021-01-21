Michael Douglas first met his newborn grandson

The 76-year-old actor shared a touching black-and-white photo with his grandson Ryder, born in late December, on Instagram. In the photo description, Michael Douglas noted that this was his first meeting with a baby.

The kid is the second heir to Cameron Douglas, the only child of Michael and his ex-wife Diandra Luker. Together with his beloved Vivian Tibes, the 42-year-old actor also brings up his 3-year-old daughter Lua.

After the divorce, Michael Douglas married Catherine Zeta-Jones, with whom he has been happily married for over 20 years. The actors have two children – 20-year-old Dylan and 17-year-old Carys. In November, on the occasion of his wedding anniversary, the two-time Oscar winner told a touching story of meeting his wife, which could turn out to be a failure.