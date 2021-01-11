Michael B Jordan confirmed relationship with Laurie Harvey

For several months, there were rumours on the Web about the affair of the sexiest man of 2020 according to PEOPLE Michael B. Jordan with the daughter of comedian and TV presenter Steve Harvey – Laurie.

Previously, they were seen together when they spent the holiday season together on vacation, but the other day there was an official confirmation of the accomplished romance. On his Instagram page, 33-year-old Jordan left a post with cute photos of the couple smiling, hugging and spending time together.

Online “detectives” from among the Black Panther star’s fans have been collecting evidence of a possible relationship. On December 30, the actor and his chosen one were photographed by eyewitnesses when they got off the plane at the Salt Lake City airport. Back then, they often posted separate shots in similar places when they were snowboarding. On the eve of Thanksgiving, Michael and Laurie were spotted at the Atlanta airport. Then the artist told the fans that he has “a whole list of requirements for his future partner.”

The over-discrimination that Michael B. Jordan believed to be the reason he was alone for so long. According to the actor, his companion must have a “sense of humour and understanding and care”, as the life of a movie star “does not promote relationships.”