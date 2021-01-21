Mexico welcomed the US president’s decision to stop the construction of a wall on the common border

Mexico City also welcomes the migration initiative in favor of the program to protect migrant children, said the Foreign Minister of the Latin American state Marcelo Ebrard.

The Mexican authorities welcomed the decision of US President Joseph Biden to stop the construction of a wall on the border of the two countries. This was announced on Twitter on Wednesday evening by the Foreign Minister of the Latin American state Marcelo Ebrard.

“Mexico welcomes the end of the construction of the wall, the migration initiative in favor of the program for the protection of migrant children, as well as the emergence of a path to dual citizenship,” the entry says. – Like a few years ago, the President [of Mexico, Andres Manuel] Lopez Obrador wrote to Joseph Biden, now president, “Bridges open the way to cooperation and understanding.”

Biden earlier on Wednesday lifted the state of emergency imposed by his predecessor, Donald Trump, connected with the situation on the US-Mexico border. It was extended on January 15 for another year due to the need to obtain funds bypassing Congress to construct the border wall. In mid-December 2020, The Washington Post reported that the Biden administration’s possible refusal to build the fence would save $2.6 billion.