Mexico plans to introduce a tourist tax

According to Travel and Leisure, visiting Mexico’s Mayan Riviera, including the resorts of Cancun, Tulum, and Cozumel, will become slightly more expensive.

One of the most popular tourist regions of Mexico, the state of Quintana Roo, plans to start charging foreign tourists a tax of ten dollars from April 2021.

The revenues received should compensate for the reduction in government spending on tourist infrastructure.

Some tour operators fear that the new fee may force travelers to change their vacation plans. But state authorities say that the introduction of the payment will not deter guests.

Now the resorts of Quintana Roo are among the few places available for travelers from the United States. More than a hundred flights arrive from there every day.

The state has recorded more than 15 thousand cases of COVID-19 and more than two thousand deaths. More than a whole, more than 1.3 million people infected with coronavirus have been identified in Mexico as a whole, almost 120 thousand have died.