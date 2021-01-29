Mexican footballer lost his leg in an accident

Hiervos Chalco striker Rodrigo Cuevas lost his leg in an accident, according to ESPN.

According to the source, the 27-year-old footballer received an electric shock in his home, after which he was hospitalized with third-degree burns. Three days after the incident, Cuevas underwent surgery. Due to the spread of the infection, the foot of the footballer had to be amputated.

“The moment the doctors said that my leg should be amputated, thousands of things flashed through my head. I thought my football career was over, and it was short. I made the decision to agree to the amputation of my left leg and learned an important life lesson: even if you love something very much, no matter what it is, you should never put it above your life, ” said Cuevas.