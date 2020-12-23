Meteorologists predicted precipitation in the form of iguanas

American forecasters included in the weather forecast a warning about “falling iguanas,” follows from the portal WKBN.

Information about the phenomenon appeared on the Twitter account of the national weather service of Miami.

According to WKBN, “lizard-like precipitation” periodically occurs due to cold spells, which can cause iguanas to become numb and fall to the ground from trees.

The publication asked not to worry readers who found seemingly dead animals, as warming and the sun will soon be able to “bring them back to life.” Experts also asked Florida residents to be careful because of reptiles’ possible aggression during the “thawing.”