Metamaterial tiles increase the sensitivity of large telescopes

A group of researchers has developed new metamaterial tiles that will help increase the sensitivity of telescopes. They will be deployed at the Simons Observatory in Chile by 2022.

The Simons Observatory is a center that studies changes in the cosmic microwave background – electromagnetic radiation left over from the early stages of the universe. These measurements will help you better understand how the universe came into being, what it is made of and how it evolved into what it is today.

The Simons Telescopes will use a new supersensitive millimeter camera to measure the afterglow of the big bang. We have developed a new, low-cost tile that will be used in the chamber to absorb environmental emissions that can distort the measured signals.

Zhilei Xu, lead author and fellow at the University of Pennsylvania

The researchers have shown that the microwave tiles they have developed from metamaterials absorb more than 99% of millimeter-wave radiation and retain their properties at extremely low temperatures.

Tiles can be made by injection molding, and the materials from which they are made are inexpensive and economically available.

Ground-based millimeter telescopes use receivers that are cooled to cryogenic temperatures to reduce noise and increase sensitivity. Receiver technology has advanced so much that any amount of stray light can degrade the image while reducing the detector’s sensitivity.

However, developing a material capable of suppressing stray light when operating at these extremely low temperatures is challenging. Previous attempts have resulted in materials either not being efficiently cooled to cryogenic temperatures or failing to achieve the required combination of low reflectance and high absorption.

To overcome these difficulties, the researchers turned to metamaterials, as they can be designed in such a way as to obtain properties not found in nature. After sophisticated electromagnetic simulation studies, scientists have developed metamaterials based on a material that combines carbon and plastic particles.

After making sure that tiles made from the new metamaterial can withstand thermal cycles from room temperature to cryogenic, the researchers tested how they would cool down to –272 ° C, and then measured their optical characteristics.

Tests have shown that the metamaterial has excellent reflection properties with low scattering and absorbs almost all incoming photons.