Messi will not negotiate with other clubs until the end of the season

Barcelona striker Lionel Messi does not intend to negotiate with other clubs until the end of the season. The Argentine footballer’s commentary is quoted by the Mundo Deportivo newspaper.

Messi’s contract expires on June 30, 2021. From January 1, he has the right to start negotiations with other clubs.

“I want to wait until the end of the season until there is no clarity. It’s important to finish the year well, think about winning titles and not be distracted by other things, ”said 33-year-old Messi.

The striker noted that even if he moves to another team, he will still return to Barcelona in the future. “I want to live here. When I finish my career, I want to work in the club in some other capacity. Perhaps this will be the position of a sports director, I don’t think I want to be a coach, ”he admitted.

Messi added that he would like to play in the Major Football League (MLS). “I’ve always said that I have a desire to live in the US and enjoy playing in the local league, but I don’t know if this will happen or not,” he said. The footballer also denied rumours that he is negotiating with the French PSG and the English Manchester City. Messi noted that he will definitely not move to Real Madrid and Atlético from Madrid.