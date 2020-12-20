Messi repeats Pele’s record for the most goals in one team

The 33-year-old Argentine striker of Barcelona Lionel Messi, who scored the goal in the match of the 14th round of the championship of Spain with Valencia (after the first half, the score was 1: 1), repeated a significant achievement, informs Football Espana.

The goal scored against Valencia was the 643rd in the Argentine captain’s career for Barcelona. Lionel Messi repeated the record of the legendary Brazilian Pele – he scored the same number of goals for Santos. Recall that from 1956 to 1974, Pele performed at home, after which he spent two seasons in the United States at the New York Cosmos club.

Until the end of 2020, Barcelona in the Spanish Championship will meet with Valladolid (December 23) and Eibar (December 29). With a high degree of probability, shortly, Messi will break Pele’s record.