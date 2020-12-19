Messi received the World Champion award for his charitable foundation

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has received the World Champion award for his performance on and off the pitch. The 33-year-old Argentinian received the Champion for Peace of the Year for his Messi Foundation.

“We honour those who use their influence to have a lasting impact on society and contribute to a better and more peaceful world. We believe that Messi’s example in terms of fair play on the pitch and the social contributions he makes really affect society today, ”said Prince Albert II of Monaco, member of the International Olympic Committee.

“I would like to congratulate Messi on becoming the 2020 World Champion warmly! It is a great honour for me to welcome Lionel to our World Champions club. This award recognizes not only his fair play, respect and tolerance on the football field but also his commitment to children’s rights. These are the values ​​that make him a role model and can pave the way for a more just society, ”said Joel Bouzou, President and Founder of Peace and Sport.

“I am honoured to receive the award. Respect for others is something I learned when I was a child, and I always try to apply this importance to the football field. It’s nice to be recognized as an honest player. I thank the world and sport and Prince Albert II of Monaco for this award and look forward to continuing to inspire and support disadvantaged people, ” Messi thanked.