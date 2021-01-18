Messi received his first red card for hitting Asier Villalibre

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi was outright rude and received the first direct red card for the Catalans in the Spanish Super Cup against Athletic.

The incident occurred in compensated minutes by the second half of extra time. After giving the pass to his teammate, the Argentine striker, after contact with Asier Villalibre, hit the opponent’s player with his hand to the back of the head.

Later, As reported that the 33-year-old striker could face disqualification for up to 12 matches for removal. Direct removal was the first in Messi’s club career. Prior to that, he was twice shown a red card during the matches of the Argentine national team.

The meeting in the Spanish Super Cup final between Barcelona and Athletic took place in Seville and ended with a score of 3: 2 in favour of the club from Bilbao.